Nick F. Scheeler

A gathering of family and friends will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Kandiyohi County Park #2 in Lake Lillian, Minn.

SILVER LAKE, Minn. - Nick F. Scheeler, 53, Silver Lake, formerly Willmar, Minn., died Friday, May 26, in his home from complications with heart disease.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.