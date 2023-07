Aug. 27, 1937 - July 3, 2023

BENSON, Minn. - Pamela Kelly, 85, DeGraff, Minn., died Monday, July 3, in Scandi Haven Village Memory Care.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Murdock, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 10, at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Zniewski Funeral Home in Benson.