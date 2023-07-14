Pastor Robert Arthur Friedrich

Funeral services for 88 year old Pastor Robert Friedrich will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar, Minnesota. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Jack Baumgarn (Redeemer Pastor), Pastor David Baumgarn (son-in-law), Pastor Kent Borglum (Circuit Visitor), Nathanial Brown Trinity, Bellingham) and Pastor Brady Finnern (MN North District President). Special music will be provided by Marlene Kubasch, organist and the Redeemer Choir. Active casket bearers will be Matthew Brehmer, Jordan Brehmer, Gideon Baumgarn, Nathaniel Baumgarn, Samuel Baumgarn and Elias Baumgarn.

The concluding service and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Walter Township, Bellingham, Minnesota.

Robert Arthur Friedrich was born on June 1, 1935, to Reverend Walter and Alma Friedrich, near Coon Rapids, IA. He attended grades 1-4 at Willow Township #4 School in Green County, IA. Grades 5-8 were at St. John Lutheran School in Fenton, IA, and High School was at the Fenton High School. Robert went on to study at Concordia College in St. Paul, MN and Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO. He was ordained as a pastor in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod on June 24, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church, Stamford, CT.

Robert was baptized on June 9, 1935, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Willow Township, and Greene County, IA, by his father. He was confirmed on April 10, 1949, at St. John Lutheran Church, Fenton, IA. On June 4, 1966, he was united in marriage to a beautiful widow by the name of Irene Simon Martin, who had two little girls. Their marriage was blessed with two more girls and one son.

Pastor Robert Friedrich served vicarages in Peace Lutheran Church in Philomath, OR and Emmaus Lutheran Church, Ridgewood, NY. After completion of his final year at the seminary, he served Zion Lutheran Church, Stamford, CO (1962-1966); Immanuel Lutheran Church, Logan, IA and Zion Lutheran Church, Magnolia, IA (1966-1975); Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Bellingham, MN (1975-2002). There were also numerous vacancies he served. Many milestones were recognized over the years, with his last one celebrating 60 years since his Ordination.

Robert retired in July 2002 and he and Irene moved to Willmar, where they became members of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Robert officially served as visitation pastor from January 2003 until the end of August 2021, after which he continued to make occasional visits and give Communion.

Robert enjoyed the Monday morning staff meetings at Redeemer, as well as the Saturday morning Bible Studies, until his health prevented him from attending. He was a proficient Scrabble player but was often thrown for a curve when Irene would add in a German word or two. He would smile and gently suggest that such words (German) were probably not considered fair play. He also enjoyed the bankers’ game of Monopoly and Kings on the Corner and was kindly competitive. He loved his family, and until he was unable to travel, he made it to every wedding, baptism and graduation, he could. He even officiated for some of his children and grandchildren’s special ceremonies. He considered it an honor to be invited to an open house, or celebration, and took joy in attending. If he was invited, he would do his best to be there. He was vigilant in sending out birthday and anniversary cards, indicating what year was being celebrated. His memory was to be admired. Robert and Irene would translate German into English, upon request, and brought letters, documents, and books to light for those who did not know German. Robert also served his community well, as a Lion Club member, and in 2023 was awarded a lifetime membership.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Irene; brother- Pastor Martin Friedrich and his wife Ruth; sister-in-law Evelyn; brother-in-law Tom Fiechtl; brother-Pastor William Friedrich and his wife Marlene, sister Caroline Kressin and her husband Orville.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Sylvia (DeRon) Brehmer of Bellingham, MN; Deborah (Gary) Hoffman of Odessa, MN; Jeanette (Rev David) Baumgarn of Holmen, WI; Grace (Steve) Bergland of East Moline, IL; Nathan Friedrich of Coon Rapids, MN; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren: brother- Pastor Henry Friedrich of Algona, IA, and sister Christina Fiechtl of Bottineau, ND, and many special nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by the Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison, Minnesota

