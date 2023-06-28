Pastor Robert “Bob” I. Wilman, age 80, of Willmar, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 24, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

Visitation will begin at 12 noon followed by the celebration of life service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Willmar Bible Church Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Robert “Bob” Irving Wilman was born on January 17, 1943, in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Esther (Dassler) Wilman. He grew up in Prairie Farm and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1960. He attended the University of Wisconsin - River Falls and graduated from Inter-Lutheran Theological Seminary in Plymouth, Minnesota in 1969. On July 26, 1969, Bob was united in marriage to Judith Ann Nelson and they were blessed with three daughters, Shelli, Trisha and Staci. Bob served churches in Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. In his earlier years, Bob enjoyed beekeeping, collecting stamps and model railroading. Recently Bob has spent most of his time putting puzzles together and has enjoyed taking his grandchildren on mystery trips.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; three daughters, Shelli (and Joel) Virtue of Hinckley, Trisha Wilman of Minneapolis and Staci (and Joshua) Evenson of Boyceville, WI; thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, John (and Jeanne) Wilman of Amery, WI., and Mary Wilman of Burnsville, besides other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William and one sister, Carol.