Pat Murphy-Olson, formerly known as Patricia Josephine Murphy, born March 16, 1927, died peacefully on May 19, 2023, aged 96 years.

Pat attended Holy Angels Academy, became a registered nurse, and got her B.A. in Public Health from the University of Minnesota. She was head nurse on 4-East at St. Mary’s Hospital in Minneapolis and did some private duty nursing. She married Dr. C. Kent Olson, qualified as a licensed pilot, and had a child in that order. The Olsons moved from Minneapolis to Maple Plain, and Pat volunteered many hours at St. George’s Church in Long Lake, MN. In the late 1980s, Pat and Kent moved to Belgrade, MN, where Pat gardened, volunteered, became a Third Order Carmelite, and got her dual Irish citizenship. After Kent died, Pat opened Dia Linn Hermitages, three small cabins in the woods where people could stay to pray and reconnect with nature. In 2012, Pat moved to the Kenwood Assisted living in Minneapolis, and then in 2016, she moved to Sunrise Assisted living in Minnetonka, MN. She is survived by daughter, Pat, sister Peggy, many beloved nieces, nephews and in-laws. She is loved and will be missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday June 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at St. Therese of Deephaven Catholic Church, 18325 Minnetonka Blvd. Wayzata, MN. Internment Crow River Lutheran Church Cemetery, Belgrade, MN. www.Wasburn-McReavy.com