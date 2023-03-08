Patricia Ann Smith Borders, 76, of Willmar, MN and formerly of Oklahoma City, OK passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at CentraCare Therapy Suites - Cushman Cottage in Willmar.

Pat was born on January 20, 1947, to Fred and Glayder Borders in Oklahoma. She grew up with two sisters, Linda and Alisa, and three biological brothers, Curtis, Frederick and Keith and two half-brothers Tony & James.

Pat was a loving mother of two children, Kevin Bronner and Tonia Bronner. She always provided a home filled with warmth and kindness as they lived in Oklahoma, California, and Minnesota. Pat enjoyed cooking and could often be found in the kitchen preparing meals for extended family, community events, as well as the neighborhood kids. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others.

Pat attended Douglass High School in Oklahoma City, OK and went on to college to graduate with an A.S. in Legal Secretary. During her lifetime, Pat had many occupations. She worked for her father managing the family-owned Burger Run where she was the chief dish washer, icemaker, and bottle washer. She served as a police officer in CA. Pat also worked in a law firm only to find that office work was not for her. She later followed her passion for food and family by opening a day care in her home and becoming a Dietician.

Pat was an active member of the New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed socializing with her church members, family and neighbors with food and laughter. She loved hosting home décor parties, crocheting, playing board/cards games and Most Importantly hanging out at the Bingo halls.

Pat is greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Deb) Bronner and daughter, Tonia Bronner, both of Kandiyohi, MN., three grandchildren, Kevin Bronner II, Christian and Emma Bronner; five great grandchildren; three siblings, Frederick Borders of CA, Alisa Borders of OK and Keith Borders of OH; as well as nieces, Dede Hodge, Keisha (Juan) Morales Harding, Dena Borders, Candice & Camille Borders, and nephews, Derrick King, Patrick Borders, Marcus Hornsbury, Masfen Harding, Omar Harding and Carson Borders.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred & Glayder Borders, one brother, Curtis Borders, one sister, Linda Harding Borders, and two half-brothers, Tony and James Borders.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Friday, March 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Community United Methodist Church, 3400 113th Ave NE in Spicer, MN, 56288. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The family asks that flowers and cards be sent to the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. www.petersonbrothers.com.