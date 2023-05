June 22, 1952 - May 1, 2023

SAINT CLOUD, Minn. - Patricia Kay (Maiers) Day, 70, Saint Cloud, formerly Atwater and Spicer, Minn., died Monday, May 1, in her home from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, Saturday, May 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, Minn. Interment and a lunch will follow.

Arrangements by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes in Sauk Rapids, Minn.