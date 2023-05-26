Patricia McConville

Patricia (Pat, Patti) McConville, age 81, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away from dementia on May 6, 2023, in Surprise, Arizona.

Patti was preceded in death by parents, Marcellus (Sally) and Alice (Janssen) Kavanagh; brothers, Mike Kavanagh and Steve Kavanagh; and sister-in-law, Carolynn Kavanagh.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John McConville; son, Paul (Pat) McConville; daughters, Jill (Kirk) Lyksett, Sue (Charles Serios) Schindler; grandchildren, Samantha Foster, Mika Calkins, Derek Schindler, Shaylyn Lyksett, Isac Schindler, Connor Lyksett, Sara Schindler and Bryce Schindler; brothers Jerry (Pat) Kavanagh, Dan (Katie) Kavanagh and Dave (Mary) Kavanagh; as well as many loving foster children, foster grandchildren and many cousins.

Patti was born April 10, 1942, and grew up in DeGraff, MN. She attended school in Benson, MN and Murdock, MN. She graduated in 1960. Patti always had more than enough love to share. She was joined in marriage to John McConville on September 21, 1963. The couple made their home in St. Cloud, MN where John was attending college. They welcomed their first child, Paul, in 1966. They moved to Cottage Grove, MN and adopted a daughter, Jill, in 1969. They then bought a hobby farm in New Richmond, WI where they welcomed their daughter, Sue, in 1971. Patti always wanted a large family, but when it became clear that would not happen naturally, Patti and John decided to become foster parents. Between 1973 and 1989, they had well over 100 children ranging from a few days old to 18+ that were nurtured, educated and counseled. Some stayed just a few days; a few stayed for a few years. Many stayed in close contact with the McConville’s and John & Pat became Godparents and bonus Grandparents to their children. The neighborhood kids all became part of our extended family, joining us in the pool on hot summer days. She also worked part-time outside the home volunteering with the Kinship Program and Supportive Care (a Big-Brothers/Big-Sisters program) in St. Croix County. Even with all of this going on, she still managed to help on the farm, help with 4-H projects, make cookies for us for after school, cleaned the pool and attended all of our school programs, football, volleyball & basketball games and our wrestling and gymnastics meets.

In 1989, Patti went back to college first at Century College and then she transferred to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where she graduated in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in social work. She worked as a Child Protection Social Worker in Dunn County and Pierce County where she was known to be compassionate and generous with her clients and always willing to teach and train new social workers.

After retirement, Patti and John spent their winters in Sun City, AZ and their summers on the farm in New Richmond, WI. They were involved in their grandchildren’s lives from babysitting, cooking for them, going to their school concerts and sporting events and camping with them at the annual family reunion, the Kavanagh Campout. While in AZ, she volunteered with the St. Vincent DePaul organization.

She was an exceptional Wife, Mom, Daughter, Sister, Foster-Mom, Social Worker, Cousin and Friend. She was funny, generous, caring, compassionate and one-of-a-kind. There have been more than a few that said she saved their lives. She is a difficult act to follow, but we are all better people for knowing her.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday June 24, 2023, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1880 County Road G New Richmond, WI. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to Mass at the church. Luncheon and Irish Wake to immediately funeral Mass in the basement of the church. The family invites attendees to share their favorite stories about Patti during the reception.