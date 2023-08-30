Sept. 5, 1941 - Aug. 21, 2023

GLENWOOD, Minn. - Patricia Thompson, 81, Glenwood, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 21, in Glacial Ridge Hospital.

An Order of the Eastern Star funeral ritual will be 4:30 p.m., with visitation from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, at Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lowry, Minn. The Rev. Bryan Taffe will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home.