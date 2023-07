Aug. 3, 1945 - July 27, 2023

BELGRADE, Minn. - Patrick Helget, 77, Belgrade, formerly Sleepy Eye, Minn., died Thursday, July 27, in his home from ALS.

A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m., followed by visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade.