Paulette Tvete

Paulette Faye Tvete, 72, of Willmar, died Saturday, March 18th at CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar. Her memorial service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 15th at Calvary Lutheran Church, 302 Olena Ave SE,in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or Bargains & Blessings in Willmar. If you’re in the Willmar area, purchase a meal at Perkins in Paulette’s honor. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org

Paulette Faye (Knapper) Tvete was born on June 18, 1950, in Willmar, MN, the daughter of Henry and Gladys (Maahs) Knapper. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City, MN. The family lived in Prinsburg, MN and Paulette attended District #815 Country School for grades 1-6 and graduated from Clara City High School in 1968. After graduating from the Cosmetology Program at Willmar Area Vocational Technical Institute, Paulette worked at My Lady Beauty Shop in downtown Willmar. She met Luvern Tvete, also working downtown at that time and the couple were married during a blizzard on January 3, 1976, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three children and lived outside of Willmar, on the Tvete family farm.

Paulette was primarily a stay-at-home mom, although once the kids were in school, she worked at Chanaberries and then MN Country as a crafter. Paulette and Luvern were devoted to their children and spent countless hours attending concerts, plays, operas and sporting events. Paulette was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church where she accompanied Cherub choir, volunteered as a wedding coordinator, office helper and decorator during Advent Festivals. In her family, Paulette served as the exclusive barber, hair colorist, dress and costume maker, and general clothes “fix-it” seamstress. The Tvete household was always filled with music and laughter. They enjoyed family vacations together and were always willing to help each other with any new project. In her retirement she especially enjoyed embroidering, quilting, playing piano, listening to polka programs and spending time with family and friends. She would always have a quilt ready for the birth of a new baby to a friend or family member.

Paulette passed away on Saturday morning, March 18th, 2023, at Carris Health Rice Memorial in Willmar at the age of 72. She is survived by her children: Melissa (Jeff) Lebon, Colyn Tvete, Eryn Tvete; siblings: Curt Knapper, David (Tammy) Knapper. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lyle, sister Corlis and husband Luvern.