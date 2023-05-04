Pete Kuiken

Peter (Pete) Roy Kuiken passed away in El Paso, Texas April 27, 2023, at the age of 68. Pete was born November 2, 1954, and attended Renville Public Schools. Pete worked for Wiley Transportation, Marcus Construction and held several other jobs in the Renville area before moving to Texas and establishing two successful guardrail construction companies. Pete along with his wife, Jodie and son, Jason started and ran Jona Contracting and K/Contracting. Pete had a talent for establishing good relationships with many TXDOT engineers and personnel allowing his company to become one of the largest guardrail contractors in the state of Texas. Pete was known for his generosity in taking care of his employees and several others who were in need. After retirement, he moved back to Minnesota and spent much of his time with his daughter Dominique, granddaughters Charlienne and Paullette, and other family. He will be missed by many in both Minnesota and Texas. Pete was preceded in death by his wife Jodie Kuiken, brothers Steve Kuiken and Randy Kuiken, parents Kenneth and Lorraine Kuiken, and father and mother-in-law Marvin and Beverly Kortguard. Pete is survived by his wife Aracely Reyes Kuiken, son Jason Kuiken, daughter Dominique Reyes Kuiken, grandson Garrett Kuiken, granddaughters Charlienne and Paullette Reyes Kuiken, stepmother Joey Kuiken, brother Ron Kuiken and Don (Vicky) Kuiken, sister Deb (Mike) Lessard, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer, date to be determined.