Phyllis I. Piepenburg, age 93, of Litchfield, MN, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A public visitation will be held from 10:00-12:00 on Saturday, March 4th at Beckville Lutheran Church, to be followed by her funeral service at 12:00. Inurnment will be in Beckville Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Julie (Robert) Plaetz of Lucan, MN, Jeffrey Piepenburg of Grove City, MN, Jay Piepenburg (Mary) of Cokato, MN, Joel (Julie) Piepenburg of Brooten, MN, Jayne Piepenburg of Litchfield, MN, Vicki (Mark) Fastner of Woodbury, MN, and Tracey (Mardi) Piepenburg of Alexandria, MN; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren; sisters Fern Peterson of Junction City, KS and Faye Kjolsing of Litchfield, brother David Warren of Colorado Springs, CO, sisters-in-law Adeline Piepenburg of Litchfield, MN, Jody Warren, of Hingham, MT. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; 12 siblings, daughter Joyce Piepenburg; and great-granddaughter Adeline Raisanen.

Arrangements are with Johnson Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield. For Phyllis Piepenburg’s complete obituary see: Obituary Listing (johnsonhagglund.com)