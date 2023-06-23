Phyllis L. Allen, age 95, of Alamo, Texas and formerly of Spicer, passed away Sunday, May 28, in Texas.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. www.petersonbrothers.com

Phyllis Lorraine Allen was born on March 19, 1928, in Willmar, Minnesota, the daughter of William “Bob” and Ruth (Anderson) Robertson. She grew up and received her education in Willmar. On June 13, 1945, Phyllis was united in marriage to Robert Allen and they made their home on a farm near Spicer. Phyllis worked at Mel’s Curb Service and also cleaned at numerous resorts on Nest Lake. Phyllis and Robert spent many winters in Alamo, Texas before building a winter home there. She was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church. Phyllis enjoyed crafts, making calendars, playing marbles, dominos and card games, and just being outdoors in the warm sun.

She is survived by three children, Bill (and Nancy) Allen of Spicer, David (and Laurie) Allen of Spicer and Elizabeth “Betsy” Allen (and Jerry Orta) of Alamo, Texas; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; and one sister, Joyce Davidson of Tampa Bay, Florida, besides many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2010; two daughters, Barbara and Suzanne; one granddaughter, Jody; two sisters, Eleanor and Dorothy and two brothers, James and Kenneth.