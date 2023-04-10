Phyllis Skurdahl

Phyllis Ann Skurdahl (Kurrasch) passed from this life on April 5, 2023 at the age of 71, with her loving husband and daughters by her side.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the Zahrbock Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation will continue an hour before the funeral service which will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13 at Borgund Lutheran Church in rural Madison.

Phyllis was born on February 1, 1952, the younger of two children to Leonard and Dolores (Rodeen) Kurrasch. She was baptized and confirmed her faith at the First United Methodist Church in Appleton, MN. She graduated from the Appleton High School in 1970. Phyllis attended Moorhead State University and graduated in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in Social Services.

On February 15, 1975, Phyllis married Philip Skurdahl at First United Methodist Church in Appleton, MN. Together, they had two daughters: Berit Ingrid and Ilsa Anne.

Phyllis began her work as the director of the Lac qui Parle Developmental Achievement Center (DAC) in Madison in 1975. Many clients of the DAC became like a second family for Phyllis, and she came to enjoy their company very much. She retired in 2010 at the time of the DAC’s closing.

Growing up, Phyllis’ family loved camping, and she shared this love with her own children, taking many long road trips all over the U.S. and Canada with an expertly packed van and cartop carrier.

Phyllis and Phil were great travelers during all of their 48 years of marriage, often leading their friends unwittingly into near-misadventures in far-off places, and frequently accompanied by their westies Higgins and Howard. They loved planning their many trips, spending hours on the open road and exploring new places. In retirement, they spent winters in their camper wandering different parts of Texas, and summers at Diamond Lake near Willmar.

Phyllis was also an enthusiast in hygge, a Scandinavian quality of making a home cozy and comfortable. She was a wonderful decorator, using a seemingly endless basement hoard of odds and ends and assembling them into beautiful arrangements throughout her home, changing with every season and holiday.

Phyllis loved spending time with people, keeping up with childhood friends and making new friends throughout all of her life. She was the “glue” in every group, planning get-togethers and shopping trips. She enjoyed the weekly “Beer Night” with friends to gossip about all the goings-on. Everyone marveled at her skills of connecting new acquaintances to other people she had known, and memorizing everyone’s birthdays and anniversaries. Phyllis was the best kind of extrovert, able to instantly connect meaningfully with even the most quiet and stoic people.

“Grandma Howie” was loved completely by her grandchildren and she thoroughly enjoyed hosting each of them for “Queen for the Day” at the camper and attending each of their different activities.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gary Kurrasch, mother and father-in-law Magnus and Myra Skurdahl, brother-in-law David Skurdahl, and sister-in-law Elaine (Skurdahl) Lane.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Phil of Madison, children Berit and Tom Spors and granddaughter Elin of Hutchinson, and Jake and Ilsa Sieg and granddaughters Audrey, Callie, and Gertie of Madison; sisters-in-law Marilyn Skurdahl and Deb McCarl and brother-in-law Bill Lane; aunt and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many good friends. Blessed be her memory.

