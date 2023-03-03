Rahim B. Milani

Rahim Baradaran Milani passed from this life to the next at 5pm, March 1st surrounded by loving family at home in Willmar, MN. Rahim was born on December 6, 1941, in Tehran, Iran. He is known for his love for God, love for family, and love for service to humanity. He and his beloved wife Marsha carried all this love around the planet, from Germany to the United States and Papua New Guinea. In 1982 he and his family moved from Minnesota to Lae, Papua New Guinea. As a Baha’i pioneer, he was passionate about teaching the Baha’i Faith and supporting grassroots social-economic development initiatives. As a professor and Dean of the University of Technology’s School of Architecture, it was his joy to teach a generation of architects and lead the University’s architecture program to international recognition and accreditation. He, Marsha, and daughter Mina returned to Minnesota in 2010 to retire and live close to family in Willmar.

When family and friends reflect on their memories of Rahim, they remember his wisdom, intellect, creativity, courage, kindness, elegance, love of laughter, and love for babies. They also remember how his music--especially his lively accordion--brought joy and dancing to countless thousands around the world.

Rahim is preceded in death by his mother, Hosnieh, and father, Ali Akbar Milani. He is survived by his loving wife, Marsha; children Mitra (Andy) Milani Engan, Nadia Milani Fifita, Jamal (Jamie) Milani, and Mina Milani; sisters Manijeh, Lidia and Elham; grandchildren Faizi, Amin, Azizeh, Mateo, Adeline, Athena, Darius and Otis; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends around the world.

He is interred at Fairview Cemetery in Willmar. A befitting memorial service will be held in the spring. O my God! This is Thy servant and the son of Thy servant who hath believed in Thee and in Thy signs, and set his face towards Thee, wholly detached from all except Thee. Thou art, verily, of those who show mercy the most merciful.

Deal with him, O Thou Who forgivest the sins of men and concealest their faults, as beseemeth the heaven of Thy bounty and the ocean of Thy grace. Grant him admission within the precincts of Thy transcendent mercy that was before the foundation of earth and heaven. There is no God but Thee, the Ever-Forgiving, the Most Generous.

~ Baha’i Scripture