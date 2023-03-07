July 17, 1956 - March 4, 2023

WILLMAR, Minn. - Randall “Randy” Lindstrom, 66, Willmar, Minn., died Saturday, March 4, in his home.

A rosary will be 1:30 p.m., with a visitation from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, March 12, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 13, at Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Interment with military honors will be in St. Eloi Catholic Cemetery in Ghent, Minn.

Arrangements by Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.