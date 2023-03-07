Randall “Randy” Lindstrom, 67, of Willmar, died Saturday, March 4th at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am, Monday, March 13th at Church of St. Mary in Willmar with interment and Military Honors in St. Eloi Catholic Cemetery, Ghent, Minnesota. There will be a visitation from 2- 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 12th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home with a Knights of Columbus Rosary prayed at 1:30 pm and continue one hour prior to the mass at church. www.hafh.org

Randy was born January 17, 1956, in Mankato, Minnesota, the son of Eldon and Marlys (Sweeter) Lindstrom. Randy was baptized in 1956 at his grandparents’ home in Kerkhoven and confirmed in 1970 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Ulm. He graduated from New Ulm High School in 1974 before continuing his education at Willmar Vo-Tech for auto technician. Following his schooling, he enlisted in the United States Army and upon his discharge attended Mankato technical college where he earned his surveying degree.

On May 21, 1983, he was united in marriage to Colleen Stassen at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Minneota. They lived in Willmar and Randy worked for MnDOT for the next 36 years, first as a surveyor and retiring as a Traffic Department Specialist. He couldn’t stay retired long though, as two weeks after he retired, he went back to work for MnDOT on an at need basis.

Other than his family, Randy loved his church more than anything and was the most faithful and devoted member of Church of St. Mary, helping with whatever needed to be done. He also was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member, serving in several different roles not only in the local chapter but in the state. Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, fires in the backyard with neighbors and more than anything, spoiling his grandchildren.

Surviving are his son, Christopher (Katherine “Peanut”) Lindstrom of Blaine; grandchildren , Alexia and Ronan; his mother, Marlys Lindstrom and sisters, Shari (John) Duenow and Debra Lindstrom Steinberg all of New Ulm; mother-in-law, Louise Stassen of Marshall, brothers-in-law, Brian (Mary) Stassen of Willmar, Bruce (Karen) Stassen of Thornton, CO and sisters-in-law, Denise (Ken) Louwagie of Garvin, Mary Jo (Gary) Vandendriessche of Marshall, and Lori (Pat) DeCock of Maple Grove, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen, in 2019; father, Eldon, father-in-law, Clarence Stassen, brother, Keith Lindstrom, and son Nicholas, in 1987.