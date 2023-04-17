Ranee Dahl, 86, of Sacred Heart, died Monday, April 17, at RenVilla Health Center in Renville. Her memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 22nd at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service at the church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or CentraCare Hospice. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Ranee Dorothy Dahl was born January 3, 1937, in Echo, Minnesota, the daughter of Paul and Augusta (Werner) Zimmer. She was baptized and later confirmed her faith at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. She received her education at a country school on her parents’ farm near Echo and later at Echo High School, graduating in 1954. On June 21, 1958, Ranee was united in marriage to Roger Dahl at Echo. Following their marriage they lived in Sacred Heart, where Ranee worked at Warner Manufacturing for 31 years, retiring as a supervisor in December 1999.

She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart, where she was active with the quilting group. She was also active with Homemaker’s Club and enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, playing cards, traveling, and coffee with her friends. She enjoyed summer vacations on Green Lake and spending time with family, especially hosting holiday meals.

She is survived by her children: Michael (Tammy) Dahl of Renville, Diane (Mike) DeGree of Spicer, Doreen (Paul) Elliot of Cary, NC, Jamie (Sherri) Dahl of Richmond; grandchildren: Stephanie (Shane) Malvin, Whitney (Jeff) Huhnerkoch, Logan (fiancée, Carina) Dahl, Trudy (Eric Piceno) Dahl, Sara (Brandon) Wulf, Ryan (Kristi) DeGree, Brant (Katie) Elliot, Brandon (Sara Phillips) Elliot, Brock (Brooke Wise) Elliot, and Zackary Dahl; and eleven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother: Ervin (Delores) Zimmer of Echo; sister-in-law, Arlene Dahl; and several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Roger in September 2020; parents; and brother, Arlo (Donna) Zimmer.