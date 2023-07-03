Ray Johnson

Ray S. Johnson, 61 of Kandiyohi, MN died on Friday June 30, 2023 at the Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN after bravely fighting cancer for a year. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday July 6, 2023 at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A family burial will be held at a later date.

Ray Sheldon Johnson was born to Larry and Donna Johnson June 4, 1962 and was raised on a farm south of Grove City. He graduated from Cosmos High School in 1980 where he was an excellent student and a star wrestler. He graduated from the Ridgewater Machine Tool Trade program in 1982 at the top of his class and went right to work for IXI, then for Willmar Poultry. Ray was best know as the founder/owner/operator of JMD Manufacturing in Willmar for 35 years. He started the business in the hog barn on his parents farm. In his younger years, Ray enjoyed drag racing cars and snowmobiles that he designed and built. He was passionate about collecting Corvettes, getting his first one at 25 years old.

Ray is survived by his mother, Donna (Dave) Gewerth of Morton; his brother Roger of Hutchinson; longtime companion, Sue Laabs of Grove City; niece Maggi Johnson; nephew William Johnson; his employees at JMD who were like family to Ray and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers please give any memorials to further cancer research.

