Renee F. Stern, 79 of Brooten, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Friday, March 17, 2023. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Big Grove Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade and for one hour prior to the service at church.

Renee Frances Stern was born on February 23, 1944 in Glenwood, the daughter of Roy and Frances (Strike) Halgrimson. She grew up in Brooten and attended Brooten High School. On December 29, 1959, Renee was united in marriage to Larry Stern in Milbank, SD. They were blessed with three sons and a daughter. They made their home in Germany for three years while Larry served in the military before moving to Iowa where they farmed. In 1966, they moved to Brooten where they made their home. Renee had various jobs, welding snowmobile parts for Brutanza, and drove potato truck for Kay Farms. She also worked in various cafes with her mother, and then in the Brooten Bakery before retiring in 2003. Larry died on October 9, 2001 after 41 years of marriage.

Renee was a member of Big Grove Lutheran Church. Her and Larry enjoyed being a part of the Bonanza Valley Riders for years. They also enjoyed playing cards, going to dances, traveling, and visiting with family and friends. Renee enjoyed playing bingo with Kim and friends on Saturdays. She was always up for a game of skit, going out for lunch, and shopping. Renee loved Christmas, having all the family around and playing shang-hi.

Renee was very devoted to her family and will be dearly missed!

Renee is survived by son, Kevin (Pam) Stern of New London; son-in-law, Larry Schulz; grandchildren, Mandy (Chris) Stark, Brenda (Aaron) Vanderstelt, Anthony (Brittany) Stern, Heather (Tyler) Hanson, Brandon Stern, Kayla Stern, Krystal Stern (Jose), and Matthew Stern (Amber); 23 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

Renee was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; children, Kim, Kurt and Keith; grandson, Lucas Stern and brothers, Albert and Henry.