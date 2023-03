Feb. 23, 1944 - March 17, 2023

BROOTEN, Minn. - Renee Stern, 79, Brooten, Minn., died Friday, March 17, in her home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, at Big Grove Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home.