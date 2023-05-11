Rev. Lowell D. Arndt, age 94, of Willmar, passed away Tuesday morning, May 9, at his son’s residence in Willmar.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral services at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Church of the Nazarene in Willmar. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Rev. Lowell's life may be directed to the Church of the Nazarene Benevolent Fund. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Lowell Duane Arndt was born on August 15, 1928, in Alva, Oklahoma, the son of Lawrence and Zelma (Arb) Arndt. He grew up in Alva and attended school at White Horse Country School, Farry Consolidated, and Alva High School. He met his wife at church and was married to Verna Mae Oshel on June 4, 1950. They made their home in Alva while he worked at the WPA flour Mill. They lived in Sharon, OK, while Lowell attended seminary at Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, OK. In about 1955, they moved to Pierre, SD. Lowell worked laying carpet and linoleum for a furniture company while also working as the lay minister at the Church of the Nazarene. He assisted in the building the new church during those seven years. Lowell later moved his family to White River, SD (on the Sioux Reservation) where he took his first pastorship of a mission church and also drove school bus. Throughout Lowell’s years as a Minister, he served churches in the communities of: Olivia, MN, Alberta, MN, Detroit Lakes, MN, Menomonie, WI, Hudson Falls, NY, South Milwaukee and Antigo, WI. He retired from pastoring churches and moved to Hawick, MN, with his wife Verna. He continued working part-time driving bus for the New London-Spicer schools and worked in Walmart as a cashier. Verna moved to heaven in March of 1999. Lowell later purchased a home in Willmar and drove bus for several years for Willmar schools. He became fully retired after marrying his second wife, Sharon Sharkey. She passed in November of 2021.

Lowell enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, playing baseball and softball, vacationing while camping, playing and winning at Dominoes. He loved spending as much time with his family and friends as possible. He took several trips over the years back to Alva, OK to visit his extended family. During his retirement years, Lowell filled in to preach at several local Church of the Nazarenes. His last couple years were spent living at Ronda’s home, his own home, and lastly at Wayne’s home, before moving peacefully to heaven.

He is survived by his four children, Wayne (and Donna) Arndt of Willmar, Ronda (and Gary) Freiborg of Willmar, Marlena (and Charles) Orndorff of Knoxville, TN, and Keith (and Cindy) Arndt of Menomonie, WI; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers, Wilford (and Mary) Arndt of Waynoka, OK, Lawrence (and Sandra) Arndt of Moffat, CO, and Gary (and Linda) Arndt of Penrose, CO; and three sisters, Glenda Yarberry of Oklahoma City, OK, Juanita Neuenschwander of Newkirk, OK, and Nadine Painton of Fairview, OK; besides many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Verna; three brothers, Neal, Lyle and Darrel; one sister, Charleen Herren; and his second wife, Sharon. Blessed be his memory.