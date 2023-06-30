Richard A. Larson

Richard Allen Larson, 75, of Pennock, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home following a four-year battle with lung cancer. His memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery near Pennock at a later date. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to the Willmar Cancer Center or St. Croix Hospice.

Richard was born March 4, 1948, in Benson, Minnesota, the son of Martin and Bertha (Sander) Larson. He grew up on a farm in the Pennock area, attended country school and later Raymond High School, graduating in 1966.

On February 5, 1972, he was united in marriage to Carol Maras at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kandiyohi. Following their marriage, they lived in rural Pennock, where they raised four sons, Jerrod, Jason, Jesse and Justin. Richard worked for MnDOT as a bridge worker for over 25 years.

Richard enjoyed gardening, camping, and deer hunting and was an avid fan of family brunch. He was a talented woodworker and made several pieces for his children. Richard also enjoyed helping with planting and harvesting. He truly cherished the time he was able to spend with his family and especially his granddaughters.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Carol; sons, Jerrod (Heidi) Larson, Jason (Corby) Larson, Jesse Larson, and Justin (Michelle) Larson; and granddaughters, Sydney and Haddie. Also surviving are his siblings, Janis Leese, Glen Larson, Gayle (Linda) Larson, Avis Cline, and Phyllis Rand.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ansel, Milton, and LeRoy Larson; and a sister, Evelyn Wood.