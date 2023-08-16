Richard A. Litzau, age 87, of rural Atwater, passed away Tuesday morning, August 15, at his residence.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 21, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Richard Alfred Litzau was born on January 13, 1936, in Glencoe, Minnesota. He grew up and received his education in the Glencoe community and then began working in the construction industry and lumber yards. On July 12, 1956, in Colorado, Richard was united in marriage to Sharon Lee Jackson and they made their home in Thorp (between Lake Lillian and Cosmos). Richard worked in the tile and drainage field prior to owning and operating Litzau Farm Drainage. Richard was a hard worker and enjoyed fixing things. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening and attending car races. Richard was a long-time member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos.

He is survived by his five sons, Kevin Litzau of Willmar, Kim (and Debbie) Litzau of Lake Lillian, Doug Litzau of Litchfield, Dean Litzau of Willmar and Keith Litzau of Atwater; twenty-six grandchildren and forty-eight great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Sharon (and Allen) Mike of Biscay and four sisters-in-law, Wanda Litzau of Glencoe, Audrey Litzau of Lester Prairie, Jeanette Litzau of Litchfield and Donna Litzau of Glencoe, besides many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon in 2021; one sister, Betty; and seven brothers, John, Darrel, Ronald, Allen, Donald, Eugene and David.