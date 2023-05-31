Richard Hanson

Richard E. Hanson, 85, of Belgrade, died on May 28, 2023 at the Belgrade Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Crow River Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade and one hour prior to the service at church. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home of Belgrade.

Richard Elroy Hanson was born on March 5, 1938 on the family farm in Colfax Township, the son of Roy and Marie (Bergerson) Hanson. Richard lived his life on the family farm. He attended Warner Country School and graduated from Brooten High School in 1956. Richard married Emma Palmer on June 14, 1959 and they had two children. He was a dairy farmer until his retirement, but continued to keep cattle on the farm. Thursdays were enjoyed at the Belgrade Sales Barn. Richard worked with Wilbur Anderson doing carpentry and masonry work. He also worked for Sno-Stuff Koronis Parts, Midwest Cylinder, Carlson Manufacturing, Archer Oil as a salesman, and served on the REA Board.

Richard was a lifelong member of Crow River Lutheran Church where he participated in the church choir, men’s choir, many positions on the church council, and the cemetery board. He was admired for his faithfulness to God and he enjoyed spending extra time with other church members.

Richard had a love for coffee, sweets, and his family, as well as every dog he met. Emmy knew to always have coffee and dessert ready for whomever Richard invited over that day. He spent much time visiting with Sig Lundgren and Wayne Hagen, known as the “Colfax Norwegians”. Richard enjoyed bowling, playing cards and dice, spending time with his family, and Sunday afternoon drives with Emmy. He will always be remembered for his favorite sayings, “Uffda” and “we’ll have to see.” Richard had a great sense of humor and was a very generous person.

Richard is survived by his wife, Emma “Emmy” Hanson of 63 years; children, Mary Lou (Tom) Struwve of Andover and Richard (Susie) Hanson of Apple Valley; 4 grandchildren, (Becky Wadleigh) Struwve, Tim Struwve, Kate Hanson, and Mikayla Hanson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry Hanson; and sister, Ruth (Orrin) Johnson.