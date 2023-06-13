Richard K. Olson, age 89, passed away peacefully at Martin Luther Care Center in Bloomington, Minnesota on April 29, 2023. He was born in Tracy, MN on July 8, 1933 and graduated from Jackson High School. He was in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and was a personnel clerk taking care of enlisted mens’ service records, serving in Japan and Korea. After his army discharge, he graduated from Mankato State Teachers College in 1959 with a BS degree in Business Education. He married Artis E. Bemis of Cosmos, MN on May 30, 1959 at First Lutheran Church. He taught business and office subjects at Madison High School and Granite Falls Vocational-Technical school. He retired in 1993. Richard enjoyed family activities, wildlife watching and gardening. He was a member of Granite Falls Lutheran in Granite Falls, MN, and All Saints Lutheran in Minnetonka, MN, a scoutmaster, and member of the American Legion and VFW Posts in Granite Falls.

Richard is survived by daughter, Diane (Paul) Hanson of Eden Prairie; son, Neal (Marji) Olson of Plymouth; grandchildren, Jacob (Kayla) Hanson, Emily Hanson, Jessica Hanson, Olivia Olson, Audrey Olson, Alec Olson; sister-in-law, Claire Rustemier Hinz of Forest City, IA; as well as other relatives and friends.

Dick is preceded in death by his wife; Artis Ellen Olson, his parents; Kermit and Ruth Olson; a son at birth; sister, Patricia Johnson; brothers-in-law, Robert Johnson, Dennis Rustemier, Roy Hinz.

Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral begins at 11:00 on June 24, 2023, at Huber Funeral Chapel, Eden Prairie, MN Burial at Ft Snelling at a later date. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Eden Prairie Chapel 952-949-4970 www.huberfunerals.com