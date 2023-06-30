March 4, 1948 - June 29, 2023

PENNOCK, Minn. - Richard Larson, 75, Pennock, Minn., died Thursday, June 29, in his home from lung cancer.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, July 7, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, Minn. Burial will be at a later date in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery near Pennock. Memorials are preferred to Willmar Cancer Center or St. Croix Hospice.

Arrangements by Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar.