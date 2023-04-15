Richard “Rick” Dahlgren

Husband, father, grandfather, Richard Dahlgren, age 76, of Bird Island, MN entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.

Richard Charles Dahlgren was born on August 22, 1946 in Willmar, MN to Parks and Dolores (Blume) Dahlgren. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island. Rick graduated from Bird Island High School in 1964 and furthered his education at Waldorf College, Lutheran Bible Institute in Seattle, WA, and the University of Minnesota. He served his country in the Army Reserves. Rick met Margaret Macdonald, a school teacher in Olivia, who grew up in Davenport, ND and graduated from Moorhead State University. They were united in marriage on March 10, 1971 at the United Methodist Church in Watertown, SD and together they were blessed with three children: Troy, Kristin, and Ryan. They made their home on a farm in rural Bird Island where he was a dedicated farmer and turkey raiser. He served as president of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association. His friendly personality will be missed by many. Rick’s strong faith was evident in everything he did, and he loved the Lord, his family, and church immensely.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret of Bird Island; his children: Troy Dahlgren of Bird Island, Kristin (and Pat) Jones of Gilbert, AZ, and Ryan Dahlgren of Bird Island; his grandchildren: Anya, Ilsa, and Inga Dahlgren and Liam Jones; his siblings: Suzanne (and John) Nelson, Patricia (and Ron) Peterson, Nancy Jurgensen (and Dan Nordin), Katherine (and Tom) Krantz, and Gretchen (and Howard) Anderson; his sister-in-law, Jeanne Dahlgren; his brothers-in-law, Alex (and Joan) Macdonald and Bruce (and Anne) Macdonald; his sister-in-law, Claudia Macdonald; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charles Dahlgren; his mother-in-law, Irene Macdonald; and his brother-in-law, Douglas Macdonald. Blessed Be His Memory Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN (320) 523-1102 www.dirksblem.com