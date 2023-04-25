Richard “Rick” Falk

Richard “Rick” Allen Falk, 64, of Kerkhoven, died Friday, April 21st at St. Cloud Hospital following infection and sepsis from his recent knee surgery. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Friday, April 28th at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church in Kerkhoven with interment to be in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Thursday, April 27th at the church and continue one hour prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home. www.hafh.org

Rick was born July 9, 1958, in Clarkfield, the son of Arthur and Sylvia (Aslakson) Falk. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. He spent the early years of his life in the Montevideo area before moving to Kerkhoven where he graduated from Kerkhoven-Sunburg High school in 1976. Rick attended Willmar Vocational School for auto mechanics. During his high school years and after, he worked for his father as a mechanic at Art’s Repair in Murdock. He later purchased the business and moved it to Kerkhoven in the early 1990’s.

On October 27, 1984, Rick was united in marriage to Loretta Bengtson at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. This union was blessed with two sons, Travis and Matthew.

For the past 42 years, Rick was a volunteer EMT for Kerkhoven Ambulance Service. In 2021, Rick was honored as the Grand Marshall for Kerkhoven Town and Country Days. Rick enjoyed ice fishing, boating, and camping, but most of all, his hobby was work! His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandsons, River, Jaxton, Hendrix and Briggs.

Surviving are his wife, Loretta; sons, Travis (Lisa) Falk of Avon and Matthew (Brooke) Falk of Brainerd; four grandsons, River, Jaxton, Hendrix and Briggs; two sisters, Sharyl (Steve) Syverson of Kerkhoven and Annelle Guillemard of Murdock and nieces and nephew, Shayla (Tom) Denaway, Shawn (Jenna) Syverson, and Victoria Guillemard; brother-in-law, Larry Bengtson and sister-in-law, Janet (Jon) Jacobsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.