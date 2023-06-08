Richard “Rick” Friedlein

Richard (Rick) D. Friedlein, 63, of Maplewood MN passed away on June 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be Friday, June 16, 5:00 - 7:00 pm, at Zniewski Funeral Home in Benson, MN. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 17, 1:00 - 4:00 pm, at Track Bar and Grill, Benson, MN with a program at 2:00 pm. The family encourages others to share memories and stories of Rick during the program.

Rick was born November 28, 1959, to Ralph and Marge (Loven) Friedlein. Rick attended school in Kerkhoven before the family moved to Benson in 1967. He graduated from Benson High School in 1978.

Rick went to work for BNSF Railway shortly after graduation where he met lifelong friends and shared many memories together. Rick found his calling in the landscaping field, working at Margolis Company for over 30 years. His advice to those working for him was “make it look good.” He took immense pride in his work, managed countless commercial projects in the metro area and well respected by colleagues in the industry. He was an arborist and took pride in identifying most plants by their Latin name. In addition, he ran an independent landscaping business, RD Friedlein and Associates, for years. He often referred to Charlene and the kids as his “billable labor.”

Rick enjoyed being outside and taking in all nature had to provide. He was a true sportsman and loved hunting, camping, boating, and fishing. He made repeat trips to Alaska for solo back country hiking and never turned down a BWCA canoeing trip. He relished telling anyone who would listen about his late December tent camping in the northern Minnesota cold for a shot at that last grouse. He loved watching his hunting dogs at work. Rick volunteered as a youth chaperone/mentor for the John Glenn Cadet Archery Program. One of his favorite things to do was riding his Harley, especially road trips taken with the “Mild Hogs.” He was an avid gardener, 365 days a year. He enjoyed sharing his gardening knowledge and reaping the rewards of the harvest. He was an avid reader. He usually had an opinion whether you asked for it or not. He loved spending time at Grove Lake and sharing this special place with family and friends.

Rick and Charlene were able to share many amazing travel adventures with friends and family. They also enjoyed multiple road trips exploring the United States. Anyone else impacted with cancer and the challenges he faced would have given up. Not Rick, he created a bucket list of national parks and destinations he wanted to visit and lived his life to the fullest.

Rick is survived by his wife Charlene of Maplewood: son, Taylor Atchison, Arcata CA; daughter, Lindsey Atchison, Minneapolis MN; grand dogs; Jim and Bill. Siblings, Steve (Debbie) Friedlein, Willmar MN, Trudy Kaiser, Willmar MN, Robert (Julie Longo) Friedlein, St Paul MN, Edward (Jennifer) Friedlein, Jackson MI, Melissa (Bill) Boerboom, Ghent MN. Nephews and nieces; Jesse (Tania) Friedlein, Steve (Mandy) Friedlein, Tyrel Kaiser, Benjamin (Erica) Kaiser, Dom (Hannah Young) Friedlein, Mira Kurth, Aaron (Gina) Friedlein, Adam Friedlein, Marcus(Roni Fitzpatrick) Parker, Cody (Kallie Plantenberg) Boerboom, Dylan Boerboom and Wyatt (Maranda Carter) Boerboom. He was also great uncle Rick to Wesley and Ivy Friedlein, Alice and Ella Kaiser, Odin Kaiser, and Charlotte Friedlein.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and other relatives.