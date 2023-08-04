Richard S. Meyer, age 58, of Willmar, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 17, at his residence.

A Celebration of Life gathering will begin at 12 noon on Sunday, August 20, at the residence of Dan & Sharon Struthers (720 Lowery Ave, Belgrade, MN 56312). Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Richard Scott Meyer was born on July 16, 1965, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Mitchell and Carol (Olson) Meyer. He grew up in South Saint Paul and graduated from South Saint Paul High School in 1983. He was active in Boy Scouts growing up and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1982. He also served four years in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

He lived in his childhood home for the majority of his life where he tended to his mother. He moved to Willmar in 2009, after the passing of his mother.

He is survived by his three brothers, Michael Meyer of Fort Myers, FL; James (and Maria) of Lodi, CA; and Todd (and Tracey) Meyer of Jackson, MS; besides other relatives and friends.