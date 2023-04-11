Richard William “Bill” Carroll, 52, of Willmar, died Thursday, April 6th at his home. There will be a visitation from 3-7:00 pm, Friday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar followed by a reception to be held at Robbins Island from 7-10:00 pm. Everyone is invited to wear their favorite camo or MN Viking’s clothing. www.hafh.org

Bill was born November 16, 1970, in Granite City, IL, the son of Richard and Evelyn (Wilkins) Carroll. He grew up in Illinois where he graduated from Granite City High School in 1988. He moved to Minnesota in 1989.

On September 25, 2008, he was united in marriage to Jodi Lieser. Following their marriage, they lived in Willmar and Bill worked in construction, most recently with Wolf Brothers Construction.

He was an avid fisherman, huge Minnesota Vikings fan, and he enjoyed hunting which included mushroom hunting as well. He was a gifted artist and carpenter and loved spending time with his ‘Brothers.’

Surviving are his wife, Jodi; children: Morgan Tomlinson of Wahpeton, ND; Shelby (Zachery Bosek) Carroll of Minneapolis; Brittany Carroll of Glenwood and Ashely (Dalton Ramsey) Carroll of Willmar; three grandchildren, Jayce, Eli and Ascher. Also surviving are his siblings, James Ellis, Judith Missey, John (Bridget) Carroll and Ruth Marsh.

He was preceded in death by his parents.