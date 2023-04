May 6, 1943 - Jan. 7, 2023

GILBERT, Ariz. - Rita Gravley, 79, New London, Minn., died Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lund House of Mercy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Johnson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer, Minn. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home.