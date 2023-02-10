Rita Mae Gillis (Berube)

Rita Mae Gillis, age 94 passed away on February 8, 2023 at Trouvaille Memory Care Suites in Excelsior, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 14, 2023 at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria, MN at 11:00 am. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 am before service and burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Willmar, MN.

Rita was born on December 10, 1928 in Somerset, WI to Thomas and Elizabeth Berube. At an early age her family moved to St. Paul, MN where she lived until she married Francis Gillis who at the time was involved in his family’s dairy farm in New Richmond, WI. They later left the farm and she devoted her life to raising her family while her husband pursued a career in sales of agricultural equipment. They eventually started their own family business, Gillis Agricultural Systems in Willmar, MN.

In retirement, Rita and Francis enjoyed traveling, golf, and fishing until he passed in 2001. In 2014, she moved to Summerwood Senior Living Community in Chanhassen, MN. In December 2021, she moved to Trouvaille Memory Care Suites in Excelsior, MN.

Rita is survived by five sons, Gary (and Linda) Gillis of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; Greg (and Cis) Gillis of Hot Springs Village, AK; Tom (and Deb) Gillis of Victoria, MN; Bob (and Maureen) Gillis of Naples, FL; Mark Gillis of Spirit Lake, IA; and daughter Michelle (and Dan) Lorinser of Willmar, MN along with fourteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and her brother Gene (and Karen) Berube of Lake Elmo, MN.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, father and mother, four brothers and six sisters.

Because Rita received such wonderful care while at Trouvaille, the family requests that Memorials be made in lieu of flowers to Bene Trou, Inc. which supports Trouville Memory Care operations. Donations can be made online at trouvaillehomes.com or checks may be mailed to Bene Trou, Inc., 2022 Amberg Circle, Chaska, MN 55318

