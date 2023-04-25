Robby L. Smith, age 54, of Willmar, passed away Saturday evening, April 21, at his residence in Willmar following a courageous fight against cancer.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will continue at 1 p.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. A social gathering of friends to continue honoring Robby’s life will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Willmar. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Robby Lee Smith was born on July 28, 1968, in St. James, Minnesota, the son of Robert and Norma (Mohlenbrock) Smith. He grew up on a farm near Kandiyohi, graduated from Willmar High School in 1987, and then attended the Willmar Vo-Tech Auto Body program. Robby was first employed at Don & Vern’s Ford Dealership prior to owning and operating Rob’s Auto Body Shop. Since March of 2007, he has been employed with Christianson Systems in Blomkest. Robby enjoyed golfing, traveling, snowmobiling, and hanging out and going for roadies with his friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Smith of Willmar; his mother, Norma Smith of Willmar; one brother, Randy Smith of Atwater; two nephews, Jessie (and Michelle) Smith and Tyler Smith; and his beloved feline companion, BooBoo, besides other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and sister-in-law, Christine.