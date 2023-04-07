Robert “Bob” E. Hieronimus, age 81, of Willmar and formerly of Green Isle, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9, at his winter home in Tucson, Arizona.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, at Vinje Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Robert Eugene Hieronimus was born on May 28, 1941, in Adrian, Minnesota, the son of Minard and Elisabeth (Burke) Hieronimus. He grew up and received his education in Rushmore. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed for four years in Europe. On October 12, 1961, Robert was united in marriage to Penny Mae Schuer. Following his military service, they lived in Worthington where he worked for Campbell Soup Company. Robert later worked for Jennie-O Foods as a Quality Control Supervisor in Willmar. He retired in 2010, and they made Willmar their retirement home while being snowbirds in Arizona.

Robert was a member of Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar American Legion Post, Valley Golf Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, hunting, maintaining his lawn and traveling. He loved to tell stories and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. His greatest joy in life was golfing with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Penny; four children, Sanna (and Robert) Dokken, Darla Hancock (and special friend, Dave DeBoar), Scott Hieronimus, Melissa Hieronimus (and special friend, Scott Shinehouse); eleven grandchildren, Michael (and Brandi) Dokken, Lee Dokken, Dawn (and Ricky) Lance, Holly Mitchell, Jessie (and Kory) Hancock, Brandon Hieronimus (and fiancée, Katelyn Caron), Hunter Hieronimus, Ashley (and Brandon) Hieronimus, Mario (and Ashley) Hieronimus, Tawnya (and Talyor) Weber and Daniel Adkins; twenty great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter, besides other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Minard and Elisabeth Hieronimus; two brothers, William and Dreese Hieronimus; one sister, Katie Taylor; and one granddaughter, Heather Hancock.