Robert “Bob” Hoyt

Robert “Bob” M. Hoyt, age 83, of Willmar, passed away Thursday, April 6, at his residence.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Assembly of God Church in Willmar. Interment will be at a later date at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Bob’s life may be directed to: Feed My Sheep Ministries (P.O. Box 941, Willmar, MN 56201). Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Robert “Bob” Merle Hoyt was born on January 13, 1940, in Artesia, California, the son of Harlan and Dorothy (Shobe) Hoyt. He grew up in El Monte and graduated from El Monte High School in 1958. Following graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was enrolled in radio school. He was assigned active duty on the Attack Transport Vessel 227 where he served for 3 years. In 1961, Bob was united in marriage to Anita “Ricky” Ryckman and they made their home in Brea, California. In 1964, Bob began employment at Hood Corporation, retiring in 1995 as the warehouse manager. In 2002, they move to Willmar, Minnesota to be closer to family. In 2016, Ricky passed away. In 2017, Bob was married to Connie Burns.

Bob was an active member of his church, serving with the church security and for over 20 years as a greeter. He also served as a board member of the Eagle Ridge Association and was a member of Hawk Creek Golf Club in Raymond. During his early years, Bob enjoyed trapshooting and bowling. Later in life, his hobbies were golfing, board puzzles and eating out.

Bob left a legacy of love for Jesus as an example to his family and friends to follow.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; one daughter, Sherri (and Joel) Vreeman of Puerto Rico, and their children, Chelsea (and Josh) Axe, Brooke Vreeman and Noah Vreeman; one son, Jeff (and Debra) Hoyt of Otsego, and their children, Brea (and Michael) Tallman, Thomas (and Jessica) Hoyt, Ellie Hoyt and Max Hoyt.

Also surviving are Connie’s children and their families, Jason (and Lacy) Larson and their children, Dylan, Wyatt and Cassidy Larson; Nathan (and Laura) Larson and their children, Ashely, Makenna, Brooke and Jake Larson; Joshua (and Demelza) Larson and their daughter Nyssa (and Fernie) Almaraz; and Janine (and Scott) Terry and their children, Hailey (and Hayward) Evans, Shelby and Josh Terry; besides many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Anita “Ricky” Hoyt in 2016.