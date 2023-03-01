Robert “Bobby” Peterson

Funeral services for Robert (Bobby) Michael Peterson, age 60, of Olivia, will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. The Rev. Michelle Kleene will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the services all at the church in Sacred Heart. The family asks that memorials go to ACTS or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (no flowers please). Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.

Bobby’s funeral service will be livestreamed on the church’s Youtube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/sacredheartOS

Robert (Bobby) Michael Peterson was born on July 23, 1962, in Granite Falls Hospital, the son of Clement & Pearl Peterson. He was baptized at Granite Falls Hospital, on July 25, 1962, & was confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. He attended Sacred Heart School, Day Activity Center in Montevideo, and ACTS (Adult Client Training Service) in Olivia for 39 years. He moved to a group home (Wrenwood) in 2003, & then to RCCR (Renville County Community Residence) in 2021.

Bobby will be remembered by his love for those around him, his hugs, his humbleness. He loved his brothers, his family deeply. He enjoyed baseball, puzzles, coloring, word find books. He loved to go on trips with his mom/friends. He also enjoyed “Jesus Cares” program. He passed away at his home (RCCR in Olivia) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The family is very grateful for the care & compassion for all the staff at Wrenwood & RCCR.

He is survived by his brothers, Gerry (Marlys) Peterson, Mickey (Janice) Peterson, Gary (Kris) Peterson, Rodney (Ruth) Peterson, & sister-n-law, Carol Peterson. Also survived by several nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronnie.