Robert D. Ryks

Robert Dewayne Ryks, 75 passed away on June 24, 2023.

A celebration of life will be August 26, 2023 from 1pm-4pm at the Howard Lake American Legion.

Robert Dewayne Ryks was born at Rice Memorial Hospital on November 30, 1947 to George Ryks and Alice Ida Butenhoff.

Robert was married to LuAnn Lorraine Lauzer on April 15, 1978 at St.James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. They made Howard Lake their home until they decided to become “snowbirds”, spending their summers at Sherwood Forest in Garrison, MN and their winters in Weslaco, Texas.

Robert worked as a construction worker, building homes for most of his career. He also owned Billy Bob’s Pub and Grub in Rockford and a Laundromat in Howard Lake. He had many hobbies. He was a stock car racer in his younger years, and spent a lot of time repairing and restoring John Deere tractors. He absolutely loved spending time with family and friends, cracking jokes, and making everyone laugh.

Robert Dewayne Ryks is preceded in death by his mother and father, four brothers, and two sisters.

Robert Dewayne Ryks is survived by LuAnn Ryks, and four children, Stacey(Arlan) Gehring, Kristi (Patrick) Everett, Stephanie (Gene) Ryks, and Jeremy (Jenni) Ryks. Twelve grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.He is also survived by brother Harold Sr. (Lorraine), and sister Judy (Merle) Kluver.

