Robert Newman Niemiste

Robert Niemiste

April 15, 1935 - May 11, 2023 (age 88) Robert Niemiste, age 88, died peacefully with his wife near his side in the early morning of May 11th, 2023 at The Orchards of Minnetonka Assisted Living in Minnetonka, MN. Christian burial and a service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date at Peace Lutheran Church in New London, MN.

Robert (Bob) Newman Niemiste was born on April 15th, 1935 in Eveleth, MN to parents Emil and Ada (Newman) Niemiste. He spent his childhood in the mining location of Leonidas (now called West Eveleth) until 9th grade when his family moved to Eveleth. He graduated from Eveleth High School in 1953 and Eveleth Jr College in 1955. He went on to University of Wisconsin - Stout in Menomonie, WI, receiving a Bachelors Degree and then a Masters Degree in Industrial Education.

During his high school years, Bob courted his sweetheart, Marilyn Sand. They married in 1956. In 1957, Bob accepted a teaching position in New London, MN and stayed there for his entire professional career, retiring in 1995. Bob happily passed along his love for architectural drawing and carpentry to all his students.

During their years in New London, Bob and Marilyn raised three children: Robin, Jennifer and John. They went on to have a great family of 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his family and teaching, Bob’s other love was for the outdoors: camping, fishing and hunting. He spent many early mornings in the duck blind, many trips to Canada to catch walleye and years of camping with family and friends. Bob was also a faithful member of Lebanon Lutheran and later Peace Lutheran Church.

Robert is survived by: Marilyn, his wife of 67 years, his daughter Jennifer Arne (Brian) of Long Lake MN, his son John (Gretchen) Niemiste of Tower, MN, and son-in-law Thomas Sult (Robin) of New London, MN. Grandchildren: Andrew Thompson, John Thompson, Adam Morrison, Laura Gerlach, Jack Morrison, Aaron Niemiste, Paige Niemiste. Great grandchildren: Haakon Thompson, Astrid Thompson, Jackson Thompson, Navy Thompson, Wright Thompson, Lennon Gerlach, Stella Gerlach and Enzo Morrison.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Wilbur and Richard Niemiste and his beloved daughter, Robin Sult.

May God bless the memory of Robert (Bob) Niemiste.