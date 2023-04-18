April 17, 1957 - April 17, 2023

OLIVIA, Minn. - Robert Rothmeier, 66, Olivia, Minn., died Monday, April 17, in Olivia.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia. The Rev. Joe Steinbeisser will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church or Renville County Walk in the Park.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service in Olivia.