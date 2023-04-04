Roger C. Feist

Roger Carl Feist, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at his home in Amery. Roger was born on November 30, 1936 to Elmer and Bessie (Grobel) Feist, in Clarkfield, MN. After graduating high school, he joined the Army as a Mechanic and was stationed over in Germany. Roger later married his first wife, Phyllis (Lindbery) in December of 1960 and would have 4 children, Robert, David, Scott, and Karrie. Roger married his second wife, Bonnie, in 1995 and moved to Amery, WI where he eventually went back to his farming roots and helped his wife raise sheep, alpacas, llamas, and goats. Roger is survived by his wife Bonnie, his children Robbie (Audrea), David (Teri), Karrie (Jeff), and Kandi, sisters Kathy and Sue, as well as grandchildren Drew, Amanda, Brandon, Brittany, Erich, Sydney, Cody, Kylee, Sam, Chloe, Adam and great-grandchildren Riley, Maddy, River, and Blakely. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Scott, his first wife Phyllis, his brother Donny, and his sister Pat. There will be a Celebration of Life for Roger Carl Feist at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 15 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Amery, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am prior to the service at the church. There will be a military send-off outside of the church following the service, with Lunch to follow at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.