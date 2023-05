Dec. 11, 1932 - May 16, 2023

OTSEGO, Minn. - Roger Gravley, 90, Otsego, formerly New London, Minn., died Tuesday, May 16, in Riverview Landing.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery in New London.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home in New London.