Roger Klaassen

Roger Dean Klaassen, 80, of Willmar, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2023, with his wife and children at his side.

His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 31, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Clover Leaf Cemetery in Willmar. A visitation will be held from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. The Klaassen family hopes you will join in celebrating Roger’s life. Feel free to wear your Willmar Cardinal, Minnesota Twins, or Minnesota Vikings attire in honor of Roger’s love of sports.

Roger was born on February 3, 1943, the eldest of five children born to John and Johanna Klaassen. The Klaassen’s moved from the family farm in Raymond to Willmar in 1956. Roger graduated from Willmar High School in 1961.

On August 22, 1970, Roger was joined in marriage to Nancy (Meyer) and remained faithfully married and an example of enduring love until Roger’s last breath. Roger and Nancy were blessed with three children: Hahne, Leah and Gabe. The family resided in Willmar, where Roger was employed and retired from Bernick’s Pepsi at age 57. He was an active church member at Immanuel Lutheran Church and Redeemer Lutheran Church and in the community, including Willmar Jaycees. Roger, also known as “Big K,” was well known for his powerful homerun hitting on several local softball teams, including Jaycees and Minnie’s Boys. Roger and Nancy enjoyed dancing and twirling the night away on the dance floor. His unique dance moves are fondly remembered by his children and their friends.

Roger was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was forever proud of his children and grandchildren and their many accomplishments. He was their #1 fan and rarely missed an opportunity to watch his children on the court and in the field. Roger enjoyed sports, hunting, and the outdoors with his children, who now enjoy those hobbies with their children. Roger will be remembered for his sly grin, kind heart, hard-working hands, and love for the Willmar Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, and Minnesota Twins.

Roger leaves behind a legacy of unwavering love for the Lord in his wife, children, and grandchildren, who praise and thank the Lord for Roger’s influence and commitment to faith and family.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; three children, Hahne (Troy) Heck, Leah (Eric) Rasmussen, and Gabe (Sarah) Klaassen; seven grandchildren, Taden, Ellie, Jossyn, Wyatt, Margo, Gus and Gwen; Roger’s siblings, Bruce Klaassen, Cindy (Ken) Ohl, and Brian Klaassen; and many nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Klaassen; and nephew, Joshua Klaassen.

Special thanks to the staff at Bethesda Grand and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care and support.