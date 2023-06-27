Roger Turnquist

Roger Julian Turnquist, 92, of Willmar, died Thursday, June 22nd at Copperleaf in Willmar. His memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 29th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in rural Murdock. www.hafh.org

Roger Julian Turnquist was born August 23, 1930, to David and Julia (Larson) Turnquist in Willmar. He grew up on the family farm near Murdock. While growing up on the farm, Roger helped with daily chores which included milking cows, and feeding chickens and pigs. He attended school in Murdock and graduated from Murdock High School in 1948. Roger enlisted in the US Army where he served one year in Ft. Lewis, WA, before returning home to help on the farm. In 1951 Roger served another tour in the Army and was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. After his honorable discharge he moved back the Murdock and helped his brother Milton farm. In 1960, Roger furthered his education at the University of Minnesota where he received a degree in Agricultural. On November 2, 1962, Roger was united in marriage to Mary Sussenguth in Montevideo. They made their home on Lake Minnewaska and welcomed two children into their lives: Eric and Julie. During this time Roger worked for the US Fish and Wildlife Service in Benson, Jamestown and Aberdeen before returning to farming. After Eric took over farming, Roger returned to the Us Fish and Wildlife at Aberdeen. As a realty specialist, he was good at his job because he could talk with anyone, especially farmers. His expertise helped conserve thousands of acres of wildlife habitat. Retirement brought him back to Willmar where he would help Eric on the farm into his late eighties. Roger enjoyed woodworking, crafting a gun cabinet and other furniture, as well as remodeling several houses they lived in. But being a grandpa, along with grandma Mary, was his favorite “job”. Roger and Mary also enjoyed traveling to visit family. They traveled to Florida, Mexico, California and many other places. The last few years, Alzheimer’s stole his memory, but not his kind, easy going nature or sense of humor. He was a loving husband, dad and grandpa.

Roger is survived by his children: Eric (Kim) Turnquist of Murdock, and Julie (Phil) Eichstadt of Aberdeen, SD; grandchildren: Courtney (Jamie) Flaten and their children: Piper and Austin, Becca (fiancé, Paul Golden) and Nick (Kate) Turnquist; sister, Gwen Turnquist of Willmar; brother-in-law Neil (Val) Sussenguth; sisters-in-law: Donna Johnson, Sally DeSanto, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, parents, and siblings: Milton and Laura (Jim) Hart.