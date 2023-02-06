Ronald Dilley, 67, of Pennock, died Wednesday, February 1st. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 8th at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.org

Ronald Allen Dilley was born April 15, 1955, in St. Paul, MN, and was adopted by Lawrence and Mabel (Medalen) Dilley. He grew up on West Norway Lake where his parents owned and operated Dilley’s Resort. He graduated from New London High School in 1973. Following graduation, he attended Willmar Vo-Tech for auto mechanics. He worked for Town and Country Chrysler in Willmar before going to work for Hoiseth Ford in Paynesville, later Yarmon Ford. During this time, he continued to help his parents on the resort and briefly worked at Kandi Entertainment Center. Before retiring, Ronald spent 25 + years as a custodian for New London - Spicer Schools while continuing to operate the resort of which he so passionately did.

Ronald was a selfless, people person who cared generously for everyone whether he was at the resort, belonging to several area committees and boards or if it was donating to one of several organizations that he believed in. He was a conservationist at heart, always wanting what was the best for the land and water. He enjoyed hunting pheasants, ducks, deer and of course being on the water fishing as well. There was never enough snow in the winter, as he loved being on his Ski-Doo.

Surviving are his brother, Larry Dilley of New London; nieces, Chandra (Michael) Duke of Pennock and Tamara (Javier) Valenzuela of Willmar; great nieces and nephews, Logan, Hayden, Faith, Elizabeth, and Mateo. Also surviving are his step-siblings: Samuel Kulset of Fridley, Laurie (Gary Benting) Brouwer of New London, Marilyn Holtkamp of Plymouth, David (Penny) Kulset of Belgrade, Linda (James) Radabaugh of New London, Diane (Robert Madsen) Wosmek of New London, James (Judy) Kulset of New London and step sister-in-law., Cheryl Kulset of New London.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mabel Dilley, his step-mother, Arlette Kulset and step-siblings, Dennis Kulset, Karen O’Hara, Joan Kulset and Gary Kulset.