Ronald Huettl Sr., 78, of Raymond, MN, formerly of Westport, SD, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, August 4, 2023, at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Services were held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Westport, SD, with Father Jeffrey Schulte officiating.

Burial was at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Westport.

Ronald Huettl was born on October 1, 1944, in Aberdeen, SD, to Raymond and Gloria (Geier) Huettl. He was raised in the Westport area and graduated from Barnard High School in South Dakota. He continued his education, attending Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD, where he received a degree in education.

Ronald was united in marriage to Judith Crawford on November 15, 1968, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Westport, SD. Four children were born into this union: Ronald Jr., Jason, Paul, and Tina. The couple settled in Raymond, Minnesota, where their children were raised and Ron taught high school typing and business classes for 30 years. After retirement, Ron was a bus driver, first for the railroad and later for the local school district. He did this for nearly 20 years.

Ron was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and teacher and he is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Judith Huettl; three sons: Ronald Huettl Jr, Jason (Wanda) Huettl, and Paul (Shelly) Huettl; one daughter, Tina (Alfredo) Jaquez; four granddaughters: Lourdes, Maria, Tracy, and Amanda; three grandsons: Angel, Tyler, and Brandon; three great-granddaughters: Skye, Rumi, and Oakley; two great-grandsons: Jeffrey and Walter; brothers, Roger (Ann) Huettl, Richard Huettl, and Gary (Linda) Huettl; and sisters Linda (Nick) Yochim and Susan (Rick) Purleberg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gloria, and one brother Robert.