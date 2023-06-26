Jan. 22, 1933 - June 23, 2023

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. - Rose Maus, 90, rural Maynard, Minn., died Friday, June 23, in Avera Granite Falls Health Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, at Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Havelock, Minn. The Rev. Kent Borglum will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home.