Jan. 21, 1930 - Feb. 18, 2023

APPLETON, Minn. - Rose Winters, 93, Appleton, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 18, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton. Visitation will continue from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27, at the church. Pastor John Ramsbacher will officiate. Burial will be in the spring in Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens near Montevideo.

Arrangements by Zniewski Funeral Home - Vaala Chapel.